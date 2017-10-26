President Edgar Chagwa Lungu admires a bull donated to him by ZAMBEEF as ZAMBEEF Joint Chief Executive Officer Francis Grogan (white hair) looks on during the 112 th Zambia National Farmers Union annual General Congress at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on Thursday, October 26,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

