Tomorrow, 28th October, 2017, Patriotic Front will join millions of Zambians in celebrating the life of our late founder and President Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata. Here, President Sata being welcomed by then Defence Minister, H.E Edgar Lungu -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

