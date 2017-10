PRESIDENT LUNGU LAUDS PRESIDENT SATA SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, ON THE THIRD MEMORIAL MASS FOR HIS EXCELLENCY, MR. MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA, THE FIFTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AT THE CATHEDRAL OF THE CHILD JESUS, POPE SQUARE, ON SATURDAY, 28TH OCTOBER, 2017 LUSAKA • DR CHRISTINE KASEBA-SATA, FORMER FIRST LADY AND FAMILY MEMBERS; • YOUR EXCELLENCY DR. KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA, FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • YOUR EXCELLENCY MR. RUPIAH BWEZANI BANDA, FOURTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • MR. DAVIES MWILA, SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT, AND MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE; • HONOURABLE LADY JUSTICE MRS IREEN MAMBILIMA, CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • HONOURABLE DR. PATRICK MATIBINI, SC, MP, SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY; • CABINET MINISTERS AND THE SECRETARY TO THE CABINET; • YOUR WORSHIP THE MAYOR OF THE GREATER CITY OF LUSAKA; • YOUR ROYAL HIGHNESSES PRESENT; • LEADERS OF POLITICAL PARTIES, • MEMBERS OF THE CLERGY, • MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS, • MEMBERS OF THE PRESS, • DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: TODAY, WE REMEMBER THE LIFE OF A GREAT LEADER, OUR DEAR LATE PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY MR. MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA, WHO PASSIONATELY DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO CHANGING THE LIVES OF THE POOR. THIS GREAT SON OF ZAMBIA HAD A RARE DRIVE FOR SUCCESS, EMBRACED VALUES THAT ENABLED HIM TO ACCOMMODATE EVERYONE INCLUDING ORDINARY MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY. IT WAS, THEREFORE, NO SURPRISE THAT MANY PEOPLE CALLED HIM “MAN OF THE PEOPLE.” TO THE PATRIOTIC FRONT FAMILY, PRESIDENT SATA WAS A VISIONARY LEADER WHO SET THE PACE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT PATH WE ARE NOW PURSUING BECAUSE WE SHARED HIS GREAT VISION FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA. AS A CARING LEADER, HE UNDERSTOOD THE CHALLENGES OF HIS PEOPLE AND THAT’S WHY HIS POLICIES WERE ALWAYS PRO-POOR THROUGHOUT. HIS STRONG BOND WITH THE PEOPLE DID NOT EMERGE IN HIS ADULT POLITICAL LIFE BUT FROM HIS HUMBLE BEGINNINGS AS A YOUNG POLITICIAN, WHO DEDICATED HIS POLITICAL WORK MORE TO THE CAUSE OF THE GRASSROOTS. YOU WILL NOTE THAT IN ALL HIS POLITICAL LIFE, HE CONSIDERED INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AS A STRONG FOUNDATION AND PREREQUISITE FOR JOB CREATION AND POVERTY REDUCTION. AS FOUNDER AND LEADER OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY, WHEN HE BECAME PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA IN 2011, HE CONTINUED HIS CRUSADE OF DEVELOPING AND MODERNISING THE COUNTRY’S INFRASTRUCTURE. BROTHERS AND SISTERS, YOU WILL RECALL THAT THIS GALLANT LEADER BECAME PRESIDENT AT THE TIME WHEN OUR COUNTRY’S INFRASTRUCTURE HAD DETERIORATED. HIS UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO ENSURE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT IN THE COUNTRY IS A REMINDER TO US ALL THAT, THERE CAN BE NO MEANINGFUL NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT WITHOUT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT. THEREFORE, USING HIS CHARISMA AND FIRM DISCIPLINARIAN ATTITUDE TO WORK, HE GREATLY INSPIRED US TO FOCUS ON MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT TURNING THE COUNTRY INTO A CONSTRUCTION SITE. AS A RESULT OF HIS GREAT VISIONARY LEADERSHIP, TODAY, IN OUR COUNTRY, WE SEE AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ROADS, BRIDGES, SCHOOLS, UNIVERSITIES, HOUSES, CLINICS AND HOSPITALS. THE UNPRECEDENTED PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAST SIX YEARS WILL INDEED REMAIN AN ENDURING LEGACY TO HONOUR PRESIDENT SATA’S MEMORY. TODAY, I AM INUDATED WITH REQUESTS FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY FOR NEW DISTRICTS, ROADS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER BUILDINGS, EVEN FROM THOSE WHO OPPOSED HIS VISION. SUCH IS THE GREATNESS AND CHARACTER OF A VIABLE VISION; IT BENEFITS EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLITICAL AFFILIATION. AS A DEVOUT CATHOLIC, HE ENSURED THAT HIS PRESIDENCY WAS GUIDED BY CHRISTIAN VALUES OF LOVE FOR ONE ANOTHER, COMMITMENT HE PRACTICALLY DEMONSTRATED IN ENGAGEMENTS, AND PUBLICLY PREACHED THROUGH HIS SIGNATURE SONG OF “TUTEMWANE BANE BONSE.” TO MY FELLOW CONGREGANTS, I WISH TO ENCOURAGE YOU TO CONTINUE EMULATING HIS FEAR AND REVERENCE FOR GOD, HIS LOVE FOR HARD WORK AND LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY THE POOR. HIS PRESIDENCY WAS GUIDED BY THE VISION THAT CITIZENS OF THIS GREAT LAND, NOT ONLY DESERVE BETTER LIVES, BUT ARE ENTITLED TO BETTER LIVES. TOGETHER IN THE PATRIOTIC FRONT, WE ARE BUILDING ON HIS LEGACY OF JOB AND WEALTH CREATION. AS WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF PRESIDENT SATA, I WISH TO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO ENCOURAGE OUR YOUNGER GENERATIONS TO FOCUS ON HIS PRINCIPLES AND VALUES BY DRAWING LESSONS FROM THAT. WE CAN ONLY DO WELL TO HONOUR SUCH A GREAT AND INSPIRATIONAL MAN BY EMULATING HIS HARD WORK, COMMITMENT AND AMBITION FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA. AS A NATION, WE WILL CONTINUE TO CHERISH MEMORIES OF HIS INSPIRING LIFE THAT WE ENJOYED WITH OUR POLITICAL CHAMPION AND COMPATRIOT. TO MADAM DR. KASEBA AND THE ENTIRE SATA FAMILY, WE WISH YOU GOD’S BLESSINGS, STRENGTH AND COMFORT. AS A NATION, WE SHALL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR LOVE, UNITY AND PEACE OF THE SATA FAMILY. AS BELIEVERS, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT, AS HE GUIDED US WHILE HERE ON EARTH, WHERE HE RESTS, OUR GREAT MICHAEL IS SURELY INTERCEDING FOR US. WE HONOUR HIS MEMORY WITH PRIDE FOR HIS FATHERLY AND EXCELLENT GUIDANCE TO US ALL. HE LEFT US A GOOD EXAMPLE OF LOVE AND HARDWORK. HE GAVE US HOPE AND COURAGE TO CONFRONT CHALLENGES. FOR ALL THESE AND OTHER INSPIRING VALUES HE BEQUEATHED US, WE ARE ETERNALLY GRATEFUL. MAY THE SOUL OF OUR LATE PRESIDENT CONTINUE TO REST IN ETERNAL PEACE! GOD BLESS YOU ALL! GOD BLESS ZAMBIA! CAPTION: President Lungu greets former first lady Dr Christine Kaseba Sata during the Memorial service of Late President Michael Sata at Catholic Cathedral of Child Jesus in Lusaka on Saturday, October 28,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print