First Lady Madam Esther Lungu will on Monday, October 30th, 2017 visit Rivendale Farm in Fisenga Luanshya. The visit to Mr. John Enwright’s farm will offer an opportunity to the First Lady to tap into Mr. Enwrights Concept of goat rearing which in turn she will use to train women on how to rear goats for export abroad. Speaking on arrival in Kitwe on Sunday, October 29,2017, The First Lady said she will also draw lessons from the honey and cassava projects and in turn train women on what she would learn from the farm. She said she wanted Zambian women to start rearing goats on a large scale for export abroad. Mrs. Lungu disclosed that she has already found market for goats in Saudi Arabia. The First Lady said, “As you know, when women start exporting goats to Saudi Arabia, women will be empowered as well as the girl child. I have heard the Boy child complaining that they have been left behind and that I am only fighting for the empowerment of the girl child but I want to assure the boy child that no one will be left behind,” she said.

