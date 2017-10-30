  ||    30 October 2017 @ 15:31

First Lady Esther Lungu admires Cassava when she visited John Enwright’s Rivendale farm in Fisenga Luanshya on Monday, October 30,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.