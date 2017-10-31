President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, today visited Kenani refugee transit centre in Nchelenge to assess the situation of over 6, 000 Congolese refugees hosted at the 56 – hectare site, and appealed to the international community to scale-up its support to the UN Refugee Agency – UNHCR and the Government of Zambia – to avoid the escalating influx of refugees degenerating into a humanitarian crisis. Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 31-10-2017

