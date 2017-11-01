First Lady calls for curriculum adjust First Lady Esther Lungu has called for the introduction of entrepreneurship studies for children at primary school level. And Mrs. Lungu says there is need to eliminate negative practices that hamper women’s economic emancipation. She says women’s participation in development activities provide the best solution to uplifting their welfare. Mrs. Lungu has since called for a multi sectoral response focused on making sustainable recommendations for women’s empowerment. She also says women’s equal access and control over productive resources is critical to their development. Mrs. Lungu was speaking when she officially opened the first annual African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program Pan Africa and AWEP Zambia Chapter conference for women participation in economic development in Lusaka today. And acting Minister of Gender Joyce Simukoko said the conference will build a cadre of economically empowered women that will be champions in their various fields. Mrs. Simukoko said majority of women remain constrained and require adequate finance to grow their businesses. She said the conference will also provide a Platform for women to network. ZNBC

