State House Press Office - 2017-11-01 16:47:49
Business News
- Consumer Confidence Highest In 17 Years - Seeking Alpha
- Fed set to hold rates steady ahead of Trump's leadership decision - Reuters
- Walmart Wants You to Party in Its Stores This Christmas Season - Fortune
- Bitcoin Growing Up as Futures Open Floodgates to Wall Street - Bloomberg
- Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Crushed the S&P 500 in October - Wall Street Journal
World News
- Women rescued by Navy defend their account of ordeal at sea - Washington Post
- Japan's Abe re-elected prime minister after big election win - Reuters
- The President Of The Senate Stephen Parry Is Resigning Because He Is A British Dual Citizen - BuzzFeed News
- Myanmar says Bangladesh dragging feet over repatriating Rohingya - Reuters
- Senators blast Facebook, Twitter, Google in Russia probe - Washington Post
Science News
- Aliens may be more like us than we think - Phys.Org
- The Rare 'Golden Wonder' Salamander Rediscovered After 42 Years In Guatemala Mountains - The Inquisitr
- SpaceX Successfully Lands Another Rocket After Launching Korean Communication Satellite - Gears Of Biz
- 'Biblical miracle' was actually the first solar eclipse ever documented, study finds - The Independent
- LEGO launches sale of 'Women of NASA' minifigures set - collectSPACE.com
