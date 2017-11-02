Embrace rural women- FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU First Lady Esther Lungu has called for the inclusion of rural women in the developmental agenda of the country. The First Lady says the efforts of rural women in economic development have not been recognized for years, adding that it is time these women were applauded. Mrs. Lungu has said government in the 7th National Development Plan has declared not to leave anyone behind, which includes rural women and youths. Mrs. Lungu was speaking in Lusaka during the close of a one-day Women Participation in Economic Development in Zambia Conference. ZNBC

