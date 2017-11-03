President Edgar Lungu has challenged the judiciary to draw lessons from the political situation in Kenya and make decisions that reflect the will of the people and the Zambian constitution. President Lungu says Zambian courts should not to be copycats by emulating the Kenyan judiciary as they risk plunging the country into turmoil. The President says he has information that some judges want to be adventurous and are saying that they should be brave. Speaking upon arrival in Solwezi yesterday, President Lungu said he will Not allow the country to be taken down the path of confusion. The President says he is not intimidating the judiciary but merely reminding them of their duty and responsibilities to the nation. And President Lungu says some people do not want to him to stand in the 2021claiming that he has already served two terms, yet they have lost five elections. Meanwhile President Lungu has assured the people of North Western Province that he will continue to visit the province despite the PF receiving little support in the last general election. President Lungu said he will be visiting the province and ensure that development is taken to the area. And President Lungu said the PF is the only democratic party in the country as it is able to hold elections at all levels of the party. The President who is in North Western province to open the provincial convention to elect new leaders tomorrow in Kabompo, said those who will be elected should mobilise the party and make sure that they attract new members. He said if the PF members elect wrong people the party will not grow. And North-Western Province Minister Richard Kapita said President Lungu is fulfilling his promise to build the Solwezi-Chingola road, to the disappointment of those who doubted him.And PF provincial chairperson Emmanuel Chihili said the party will emerge stronger after the provincial elections. ZNBC

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

