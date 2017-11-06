  ||    6 November 2017 @ 07:59

King Mswati of Swaziland says Zambia has some of the best tourism attractions in Africa. He says it is for this reason that he has visited the Country. The King also told Reporters that his visit to Zambia is aimed at cementing relationship between his country and Zambia. ZNBC

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.