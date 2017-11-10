First Lady speaks for girls First Lady Esther Lungu is saddened with the difficulties Girls in rural Schools face in accessing sanitary towels. Mrs. Lungu is concerned that lack of sanitary towels in rural schools has become one of the major causes of Girls dropping out School. The First Lady who is also the Chairperson for the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust was speaking when she received One Hundred Thousand Sanitary packs from AIDS Healthcare Foundation at State House. She called for concerted efforts in uplifting the welfare of the girl child. ZNBC

