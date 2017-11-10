President Edgar Lungu says Government is determined to address the problem of unfair competition and illicit trade affecting the local manufacturing industry. President Lungu says vices such as smuggling and illicit trade are a source of concern to Government. Speaking during the Manufacturers Meet the President Seminar at Radisson Blu in Lusaka, President LUNGU bemoaned the high number of imports which outweigh exports. The President has called on manufacturers to improve on the quality of products including packaging. President Lungu further said Government is supporting the growth of regional trade by developing infrastructure at border points to enhance ease accessibility. And president of Zambia Association of Manufacturers -ZAM-, Roseta Chabala has appealed to Government to ensure that preferential procurement of goods for the Government be given to local manufacturers as a way of promoting the industry. Mrs. Chabala stated that there is need for the Association to be transformed into a statutory body. ZNBC

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

