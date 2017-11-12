  ||    12 November 2017 @ 07:07

I wish to thank each one of you for taking time to send me birthday wishes yesterday through different channels. As I celebrate my birthday, I pray for God’s blessings, wisdom and grace to continues leading the Zambian people to unity and prosperity. May the Almighty God bless you all. President Lungu

