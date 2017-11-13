President Edgar Chagwa Lungu expected in Egypt President Edgar Lungu is on Tuesday expected in Cairo, Egypt for a three day working visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Major General Topply Lubaya has confirmed the development in Cairo. General Lubaya says President Lungu is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President El-Sisi and sign a number of MoU’s and agreements which include tourism, youth sports and Health. He says Zambia and Egypt enjoy warm bilateral relations which will be further strengthened by President LUNGU’s visit. General Lubaya adds that the two heads of state will also grace the Zambia-Egypt business council before visiting the Suez Cannel fisheries establishment. President Lungu is also scheduled to visit the Arab industrial authority and the economic industrial zone as well as learn how the tourism sector is flourishing in Egypt. He is also expected to meet Zambians living in Egypt before concluding his business. ZNBC

