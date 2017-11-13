  ||    13 November 2017 @ 15:01

President Edgar Lungu with Special envoy from Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi delivering a special message at State house in Lusaka today 13-11-2017 Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza.

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.