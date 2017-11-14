President Edgar Chagwa Lungu shares a light moment with the Vice-President Mrs Inonge Wina at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before he left for Cairo, Egypt for a three day working visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 14-11-2017.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

