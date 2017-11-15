President Lungu arrived in Egypt yesterday and was welcomed by his host President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi when he arrived at the Presidency Headquarters before he Inspected a guard of Honour mounted in his honour by the Egyptian army. The President later had a discussion with Mr el-Sisi before the two leaders held bilateral talks in Cairo on Tuesday, November 14,2017

