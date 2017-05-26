MMSI MAINANE CALLED FOR JUSTICE AND IT IS NOT CONTEMPT – THE PF OF PRESIDENT LUNGU IS FAILING THIS COUNTRY MISERABLY

It is almost generally accepted that, when a case is in court no one should discuss it as this my obliterate or denigrate justice. The concept is more of a belief or dogma which should not be questioned.

I totally do not believe this dogmatism of the so called “Contempt” and if I become President, in 2021, freedom of expression will include tearing apart any case before court, especially those with high public interest, because that is part of transparency.

