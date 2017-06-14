By KWALI MFUNI

INTRODUCTION

LIQUEFIED Petroleum Gas (LPG) which is commonly known as Gas is an energy source increasingly being used in Zambia’s household and commercial kitchens.

Used for various activities, LPG is prominently used for cooking, heating and as a transportation fuel in heavy trucks and forklift vehicles. It is also popular for cooking in many parts of the world, including countries within the sub region such as Kenya, Botswana and Namibia although it has been generally shunned in Zambia.

For many years Ndola residents grew accustomed to seeing LPG being flared at Indeni before the Kenyan market snapped up the gas. Safety concerns and perceived costs have been some of the key issues that made promotion of this energy a challenge.

Safety issues tended to overshadow the benefits of LPG until the recent power shortage forced many to revisit its use and benefits. Prior to the unprecedented load shedding, there was no push for consumers to look for alternative cooking solutions. However the reality of limited power sent scores of consumers to shopping malls and other outlets selling gas cooking implements. Going by the number of people who queued up in shops to acquire gas stoves, safety issues seemed to have been shelved.

Many were actually pleasantly surprised by the benefits and experience of using one, two or four-plate gas cookers which no doubt met their energy needs. Once consumers get past the safety phobia of using gas for cooking – the results speak for themselves which demonstrates why gas is the preferred cooking energy in the hospitality industry.

SAFETY ISSUES:

LPG is a fossil fuel closely linked to oil, found underground and is either extracted directly from the Earth or is manufactured during the refining process. It is a mixture of two flammable, but non-toxic gases namely propane and butane.

This gas is no less dangerous than any other energy source such as electricity. Precautionary measures are always taken when handling an energy source such as electricity or charcoal. Hence, similarly gas can be used safely and handled in keeping with safety features and measures such as:

LPG has been laced with a smell for easy detection in the event of an accidental leakage

Proper storage of gas cylinder and fitting of the pipes

Keep windows open to ventilate your kitchen

Some gas stoves are fitted with self-ignitors which ensure that the gas is burnt thus avoiding an accidental leakage.

Observe general safety requirements to avoid an accidental fire such as:

Turn pan handles away from the flame

Never leave your cooking unattended to. The liquid in your cooking pot could overflow and extinguish the burners, causing gas leak.

Once the safety concerns have been addressed the benefits of using gas for cooking are evident as indicated below:

BENEFITS OF COOKING WITH LPG

Using LPG has many benefits as promoted by the World LPG Association (WLPGA). The Association, which is the global authoritative voice for LPG, promotes LPG use because it is a cleaner, safer, environmentally friendly and efficient alternative. Some benefits of LPG include the following:

i. Clean flame and Smoke Free

The gas has no smoke or residue as is typical in other sources like charcoal. In addition, it does not emit any dangerous gases and as such can be safely used for cooking indoors.

ii. Easy and quick start up

It has a quick start up – the flame is instant once lit. One does not need to wait for a few minutes for the plate to heat up as is typical for electricity or even charcoal.

iii. Flame intensity can be better controlled than electricity

Flame intensity and control is much better than electricity. The heat can be more accurately regulated to the required quantity.

iv. It’s more efficient

It’s more efficient because the heat is readily available when you need it and instantly switches off when not in use. Unlike an electric stove that takes some time to heat the plate and also wastes heat when the cooking is done as the plate continues to be hot.

v. Works without electricity

Perhaps one of the best advantages of gas is that even when there is load shedding cooking will go on undisrupted. In addition, LPG can be used in areas not connected to the Grid such as rural areas, national parks and farming communities.

vi. Portable and Multi-purpose

Gas is also portable and can be moved to use both indoor and outdoor.

OTHER USES OF LPG

In addition to cooking, LPG can be used for other activities as indicated below:

Refrigeration

Another use is as a refrigerant. Propane gas and butane gas are used to make hydrocarbon refrigerants. Hydrocarbons are known to be more energy efficient and cheaper than other chemicals, which is why it is suitable to be used as refrigerants.

Heating

Believe it or not, LPG and renewable energy can work side by side – especially in colder seasons such as winter, when there is lack of sunlight for a solar panel to generate enough power for heating especially in areas where there is no electricity. At these times, LPG can be used as a back-up or secondary fuel in generating the energy for the household. For example, in order to heat water in winter, LPG is used alongside a solar panel to provide enough energy for this purpose. LPG is an ideal power source for a rural population, either as a primary source or, increasingly, in combination with renewable fuels. It provides an alternative to traditional rural heating fuels such as electricity and kerosene/paraffin.

Motor Fuel

With some mechanical modifications, LPG can also be used as fuel, especially for vehicles such as cars and motorcycles. It burns cleaner than petrol and diesel.

COMMERCIAL USES

LPG can also be used at a Commercial level in the following ways:

Heating

Mining / Smelters / Furnaces

Fabrication – cutting, welding and heating

Chicken Brooding – heating / Boilers

Curing of tobacco / Drying produce

Packaging / Manufacturing processes requiring heat

Laboratories: Heating

Cooking: Hotels, Restaurants

Road Construction: Heating Bitumen

