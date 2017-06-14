  ||    14 June 2017 @ 00:00

A branch manager at one of the FNB locations in Lusaka is under investigation for sexual allegations after an angry husband filed a complaint in the feedback section. A customer/husband deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable bank in Lusaka. “Just because I am a labourer doesn’t mean that you can be having sex with my wife. Please keep your money away from my marriage, napapata ba mudala” the complaint reads.

