A branch manager at one of the FNB locations in Lusaka is under investigation for sexual allegations after an angry husband filed a complaint in the feedback section. A customer/husband deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable bank in Lusaka. “Just because I am a labourer doesn’t mean that you can be having sex with my wife. Please keep your money away from my marriage, napapata ba mudala” the complaint reads.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

