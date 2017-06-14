A customer deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable Bank in Lusaka. A customer deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable Bank in Lusaka.

And on the column that requires him to write details of his account:” love matters more especially ba madam bandi”.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

