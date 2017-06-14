  ||    14 June 2017 @ 00:00

A customer deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable Bank in Lusaka. A customer deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable Bank in Lusaka.  
And on the column that requires him to write details of his account:” love matters more especially ba madam bandi”.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO «
Home » News » Headlines »
Tumfweko A Zambian News and Entertainment website.