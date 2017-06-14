  ||    14 June 2017 @ 23:33

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says K236.9 million was collected in road toll fees from January to May 2017. And Mr Chitotela has told Parliament in a ministerial statement that country now has five operational inland toll stations. He says about 141 direct and permanent jobs have been created under the national tolling programme have been created for the young people.

