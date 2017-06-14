THE suspension yesterday of 48 UPND members of parliament which is almost one third of the House representing half the country is confirmation that the National Assembly has failed to objectively and reasonably carry out its legislative function, says Green Party president Peter Sinkamba. And Sinkamba has challenged President Edgar Lungu to dissolve Parliament if he was serious about promoting national values and principles as he reported to the nation through Parliament in March this year.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

