The Zambia Correctional Service has said that incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is being treated fairly like any other remandee. Zambia Correctional Service Public relations Officer Brian Mooya says Mr Hichilema is being looked after in accordance with available facilities at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Centre in Kabwe.

Mr Mooya said that the Correctional Service does not discriminate persons detained in its facilities based on their social class, religion, tribe or any other status. He has assured the UPND and other concerned people that Mr. Hichilema is in safe custody like any other incarcerated person at Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Centre.

Mr Mooya, however, said that the Correctional Service is disappointed that the UPND through its spokesperson Charles Kakoma is claiming that Mr Hichilema is being dehumanized in his cell at Mukobeko.

