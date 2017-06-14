Mumbi Phiri has condemned the ongoing mudslinging and political propaganda involving the ruling Patriotic Front and the biggest opposition UPND, which has seen a record high number of fake stories being published on social media in Zambia.

And Mumbi says the UPND once lied that she had travelled to South Africa to abort her pregnancy when in fact she has been wanting to have a baby

The PF Deputy Secretary General was reacting to a circulating statement where she is alleged to have said “We are not planning to release Hakainde Hichilema this year”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

