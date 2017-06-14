Minister of lands and natural resources Jean Kapata has threatened to deal with Muvi TV for airing a news item linking her and other government officials to have allegedly shared plots at the controversial Zombe land in Lusaka west.

Ms. Kapata and other senior government officials have been linked in the alleged illegal land allocation on the land from which hundreds of residents were evicted in 2016.

Officials claim the land belongs to the office of the President.

