ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MIDFIELDER Enock Mwepu’s strike against Iran in the group stage at the just ended FIFA South Korea Under-20 World Cup has been nominated for

the goal-of-the-tournament. FIFA has selected 10 strikes and fans worldwide have been asked to vote for the best goal. Mwepu’s goal is ranked third on the top 10 strikes and has already attracted over 8,000 likes. Fans have up to next Monday to vote for the best goal. According to the video posted on the FIFA website, midfielder Edward Chilufya started the move on the right flank, released the ball to Emmanuel Banda, who laid for Mwepu with a back heel and the Napsa Stars midfielder fired with precision past Iran goalkeeper Nima Mirzazad. Mwepu is competing with Rodrigo Amaral from Uruguay, South Korea’s Lee Seungwoo and Myer Bevan of New Zealand. Others are Sergio Cordova from Venezuela, Argentine’s Lautaro Martinez, Germany duo of Philipp Oches and Saut Serdar and Diogo Goncalves from Portugal. Zambia started the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Portugal, beat Iran 4-2 and lost 1-0 to Costa Rica to top Group C with six points. The junior Chipolopolo edged Germany 4-3 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals. Zambia lost 3-2 to 10-man Italy in the last eight to bow out of the tournament. Mwepu, Banda and Patson Daka found the back of the net twice apiece while forward Fashion Sakala scored four times. Chilufya and Shemmy Mayembe scored once each.

