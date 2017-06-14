THE Monze magistrate court has jailed Shiela Hamukale for indecent exposure.

Hamukale, 24, of Freedom B compound in Monze, a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter was arrested on June,8th 2017 after a video went round on social media showing her bare breasted with writings on her body calling for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hamukale was arrested and charged for indecent exposure and was yesterday June,13th, 2017 appeared before Monze magistrate court for the offence of idle and disorder and has been imprisoned for 21 days and also made to payment K12.

