MAZABUKA residents’ yesterday morning rioted after a body of a man identified as Leo Nyambe Nyambe aged 29 years was discovered dead near a Zesco transformer in Kaleya.

Southern Province Police Chief Bonny Kapeso says the deceased of Chibolya compound in Kaleya was Monday night heard fighting with his sister, a fight which was stopped by some ZNS officers who were guarding the FRA storage shed near where the body was discovered.

“The ZNS soldiers picked the deceased after separating him from fighting with his sister and kept him for a while as he was also a suspected mental patient. He was later allegedly released but was found dead by relatives who were trying to make a follow up yesterday morning around 06hrs,” Kapeso narrates.

