- Is there a nice golf course in Lusakaby pauper on 13th June 2017, 21:14
- Lest we forget Lewanika was in cahoots with Cecil Rhodesby social studies pupil here at Kansuswa Primary School in Mufulira on 13th June 2017, 20:42
- I'm an Easterner so I eat mice. still can't believe Bembas eby Bioprospectingly Mwanza on 13th June 2017, 18:32
- I like duck better than chicken because duck is fatterby 2nd time around on 13th June 2017, 07:07
- very hornyby Guest on 13th June 2017, 06:49
- I'm looking for a top notch shoe repairman who is a master aby Block Engine Mbewe on 13th June 2017, 04:08
- Zambians with broken English should be given the highest medby Equivocation Mwale on 12th June 2017, 22:41
- Zambians who eat nsima with a knife & fork should be strippeby Knucklehead Mvula on 12th June 2017, 22:31
- Zambians who eat nsima with a knife & fork should be strippeby Knucklehead Mvula on 12th June 2017, 22:30
Classifieds
- Persian Catsby on 10th June 2017, 04:09
- Pure Bred Dogsby on 9th June 2017, 18:19
- Dogs for saleby on 30th May 2017, 04:48
- I'm looking for a wheelbarrow. Cheap but in mint conditionby No nonsense bricklayer on 19th May 2017, 16:28
- SINOTRUK HOWO TIPPER ON PROMOTION!!!by William on 18th May 2017, 04:16
- Lets Have funby Mwango on 9th May 2017, 11:31
Business News
- Uber's Kalanick still hasn't decided if he's going to take a leave, and it's causing intense management turmoil - Recode
- Verizon closes $4.5B acquisition of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer resigns [Memo] - TechCrunch
- Free Taco Bell Taco Day: How to get free food at Taco Bell (6/13/17) - NJ.com
- Dow hits intraday record as Wall Street stocks climb ahead of Fed - MarketWatch
- Yellen may be 'forceful' in press conference when defending Fed's interest rate path - MarketWatch
World News
- Two Georgia prison guards shot and killed by inmates; suspects are on the run - Fox News
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un Tries and Fails to Spy on US Missile Defense - Newsweek
- Rosenstein Vows Mueller Will Have Independence in Russia Inquiry - New York Times
- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says only he has the power to fire special counsel on Russia - Washington Post
- The Latest: Turkey sends military assessment team to Qatar - Washington Post
Science News
- Brightest galaxies may contain clues about the formation of stars, researchers say - The Boston Globe
- NASA will try again to make fake clouds on the East Coast - CNET
- Researchers Map Hotspots Of Alien Plant And Animal Species - Tech Times
- Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Google Simulator Lets You See What the Eclipse Will Look like Where You Live - Newsweek
- Evidence that Jupiter is the oldest planet in the solar system - Phys.Org
