United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Charles Kakoma has reiterated that UPND will go all the way until the Presidential election petition is heard.

Featuring on CBC TV Program dubbed “the record”, Kakoma said the UPND will ensure wrongs created by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) are corrected for the sanity of Zambia’s future democracy.

He allegedly stated that the Constitutional Court did not recognize Edgar Lungu as a validly elected President as required by the constitution, instead the Concourt only threw out the UPND petition.

