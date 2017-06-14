UPND Parliamentary Chief Whip Garry Nkombo says the suspension of the 48 opposition lawmakers was part of a calculated scheme that had started with the arrest of Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason. Nkombo said that the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini had used his emotions in arriving at the decision to suspend UPND lawmakers for boycotting President Edgar Lungu’s address to parliament on March 17. Addressing a press briefing at the party secretariat Nkombo said that the PF was preoccupied with the recognition of President Edgar Lungu with the Speaker falling into a political trap to save partisan interests.

