By AARON CHIYANZO

GOVERNMENT has banned the export of all types of timber after 194 trucks were recently intercepted carrying Mukula logs suspected to have been harvested illegally.

The trucks would be forfeited to the State if discovered that they belonged to the owners of the confiscated logs, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata announced at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

The minister said that from the 466 trucks which were intercepted, 194 trucks did not have the necessary documents following a verification exercise by the joint Mukula investigative team.

Ms Kapata disclosed that the other 272 trucks had the necessary documentation and that they would be released and allowed to proceed.

She explained that the owners of the 194 trucks would have to prove that the trucks were only hired to carry the logs, failure to which they would be forfeited to the State.

The minister assured that the trucks would be returned to the owners if they proved that they did not participate in the harvesting of the endangered tree species.

“All the 272 trucks carrying timber logs which have legal documentation to transit through Zambia shall be released immediately. But the ones carrying timber logs not supported with legal documents will be dealt with on a case by case basis and if discovered that the truck belongs to the owner of the confiscated logs then we forfeit the truck to the State,” said Ms Kapata.

Ms Kapata also said that Government would allow concession licenses to continue operating and supply timber to the local industry amid the export ban.

Meanwhile, Ms Kapata has also with immediate effect suspended Kalulushi Municipal Council as agents in the administration of land for failure to adhere to the guidelines and procedures in the administration of land.

The suspension brings the number of local authorities suspended as agents in the administration of land to three, following the suspension of Kabwe Municipal Council and Ndola City Council.

