ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba has encouraged the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to consider setting up a Road Accident Compensation Fund for road traffic accident victims

Mr Mwamba, says the establishment of the Road Traffic accident Compensation Fund will ensure that accident victims were adequately compensated in Zambia

Mr. Mwamba, who was speaking at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa when a delegation of Zambian officials from the Road Transport and Safety Agency and Zambia Law Development Commission paid a courtesy call on him said Zambia, should study the South African road safety and management system as it was impressive

