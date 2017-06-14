ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZESCO United will today reduce the gap with leaders Lusaka Dynamos to one point if they overcome Real Nakonde in a Super Division rescheduled Week

10 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Dynamos have 20 points, four better than sixth-placed Zesco, who have two matches in hand. Zesco will seek ending a two-match winless streak. Since edging City of Lusaka 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium on May 20, Zesco have battled to goalless draws with Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors. Zesco coach Zlatko Krmpotic will look to usual suspects Jesse Were, Idris Mbombo, Dave Daka, John Ching’andu and Jackson Mwanza to back the title aspirations back on track. On the other hand, Real coach Mathews Njovu will be eager to get a win after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Green Buffaloes. Skipper Danny Silavwe, Kabeya Mulume, Felix Bwalya, Abdul Ganiu and Simasiku Sakabilo will be players to do the job for Real.ARROWS v BUILDCON Red Arrows will need to be at their best when they face expensively assembled Buildcon in a rescheduled Week Eight match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Both teams won on Sunday with Arrows bashing Green Eagles 3-1 while Buildcon edged Konkola Blades 2-1. Arrows will be missing midfielder Stanley Nshimbi who netted a brace against Eagles. Nshimbi was part of the national team that tackled South Africa in last night’s international friendly in Rustenburg. Arrows coach Honour Janza will look to Bruce Musakanya, Daniel Sibande and Patrick Ngoma to move in the top four. But Buildcon forward Jonas Sakuwaha, who scored a brace in the win over Blades, will be eager to replicate the same performance when the Ndola side take on Arrows. Elsewhere, Green Eagles host Nkwazi in a rescheduled Week Eight match in Choma while Kabwe Warriors face Nchanga Rangers at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in a Week Nine tie.

