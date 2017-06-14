CAF vice president of the Africa Cup of Nations committee Phillip Chiyangwa says Zambia stands a good chance to the Africa Cup of Nations before 2025. And Sports Minister Moses Mawere says Zambia will be ready to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations should an opportunity arise. Chiyangwa, on his brief visit to Zambia, said his committee was currently reviewing the manner in which Afcon bids were approved for five successive editions.

