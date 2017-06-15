ALEX NJOVU, LusakaEAGLES 1 NKWAZI 1

REFEREE Allan Simukonda yesterday flashed five red cards to Nkwazi coach Albert Mpande, three players and a team doctor during

a Super Division rescheduled Week Eight match against Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Choma. The first one to be sent for an early shower was Nicholas Chambeshi, Steward Chikandiwa followed and Zepheniah Phiri was the third victim. Mpande and team doctor Happy Phiri were sent to the terraces for arguing with the referee in the second half. Nkwazi defender Michael Bwalya nodded in Chikandiwa’s corner in the first half before midfielder Spencer Sautu equalised on 88 minutes.ZESCO 1 REAL 0 Zesco United yesterday climbed to the second position on the Super Division log after edging Real Nakonde in a rescheduled Week Ten match that saw referee Evans Mulenga caution striker Idris Mbombo for raising his middle finger to the Ndola side’s fans, MULWANDA LUPIYA reports. The win pushed Zesco to 19 points, one behind leaders Lusaka Dynamos. Defender Fackson Kapumbu floated in a cross and John Ching’andu’s header hit the crossbar and Mbombo fired past goalkeeper Moses Mbapolo in the 27th minute at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. After scoring, Mbombo ran to the Zesco fans that allegedly insulted him for missing two scoring opportunities and raised the middle finger and Mulenga stamped authority by issuing a yellow card.ARROWS 2 BUILDCON 0 Two second-half goals were enough for 10-man Red Arrows to thump Buildcon in a rescheduled Week eight tie at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA reports. Midfielder Shadreck Malambo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute and Lottie Nyimbili got the clincher eight minutes from time. Arrows finished with ten players after defender Joseph Zimba got his second yellow card on 78 minutes.WARRIORS 3 RANGERS 0 Ten-man Kabwe Warriors recorded the first win of the season clobbering Nchanga Rangers 3-0 at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium, CHAMBO NG’UNI reports. Jacob Phiri opened the goals galore and Lameck Kafwaya netted a brace sending Warriors to 15th position with 11 points. Kafwaya was later red-carded for elbowing a Rangers defender in an off-the-ball incident in this rescheduled Week Nine encounter.

