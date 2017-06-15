GOVERNMENT’S role is to make policies that level a playing field for various sectors of the economy.

Through its various policies, Government provides direction on how it wants the economy to be run to achieve desired results. However, policies alone cannot make things move unless they are implemented. On Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu was in Mkushi for a conducted tour of some selected farms. At the end of the field visit, during which he interacted with farmers and other stakeholders, the President said Cabinet will soon meet to formulate policies to prop local farmers. This includes restricting the importation of selected food items and increasing surveillance on smuggling. It is unacceptable that with a favourable weather pattern and fertile soils Zambia is endowed with, the country has continued importing some food products, some of them through smuggling. This has continued to disadvantage our hardworking farmers, whose efforts are reflected in the country, yet again recording bumper or improved harvests for maize and other crops. Such policies are welcome because they are intended to reward our farmers, grow the agricultural sector and continue to make the country self-sustainable in food production. Increasing surveillance on smuggling will restrict the importation of food products the country can grow. A market for these products will also be more readily available for farmers. This will translate into more money in the farmers’ pockets and they will have enough to re-invest in their business. It will also encourage more people to venture into agriculture by providing attractive incentives in the sector. While the President has been consistent in his quest to make agriculture the country’s number one, this is yet to be translated into reality. Government ministries entrusted with actualising the policy should be hands-on, and so should all other players. It is the duty of Government officials to ensure that Presidential pronouncements are realised for the benefit of our economy. For instance, as long as roads to farm blocks and farming communities remain impassable, the essence of this agrarian revolution will be defeated. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture should work with other line ministries such as Infrastructure and Housing Development, Finance and Defence to ensure that roads leading to farm blocks and communities are worked on. President Lungu’s desire for economic diversification by making agriculture the mainstay of the economy is achievable. This means that apart from the country being the bread basket in the region, it must enhance the cultivation of other crops to earn foreign exchange. Being a bread basket and escalating the growing of other crops such as cotton, soya beans and sunflower will lead to industrialisation. Positive policies will also address the red tape in the acquisition of title deeds for customary land which the farmers can be using as collateral when seeking loans from financial institutions. Farmers getting title deeds for their land will encourage increased productivity. Proactively will make Zambia the food basket that it certainly deserves to be.

