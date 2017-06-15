Luanda – Angola’s ruling party has bowed to public criticism of a proposed law banning all abortions and instead accepted a revised bill allowing terminations in cases of rape or maternal health risk. The about-turn follows a rare rally in March when roughly 200 demonstrators protested against the proposed bill under heavy police surveillance in the capital Luanda. “We have decided to listen to the pressure from society,” the president of the ruling MPLA party’s parliamentary caucus, Virgilio de Fontes Pereira, told reporters on Monday.

Read the full Article » ZAMBEZIAN

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

