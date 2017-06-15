The African Union Mission in Washington D.C, United States of America has embarked on a US$100 million project to build a Centre of Excellency for Global Health in Zambia. AU Mission Permanent Representative in Washington D.C, Dr ARIKANA CHIHOMBORI has also commended President EDGAR LUNGU on his outstanding example for being the first African leader to open up Zambia to the African American Diaspora in his quest to develop the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

