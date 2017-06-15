Lawyers representing Charlotte Scott have asked the Constitutional Court to interpret whether it was right for judge Enock Mulembe to allow Margaret Mwanakatwe to continue acting as Lusaka Central MP and serving as a minister without granting her a stay. Constitutional Court Judge Anne Sitali reserved ruling to a date that would be advised. Charlotte, through her lawyers Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Mulambo Haimbe, filed a notice of motion before the full bench of the Constitutional Court for re-hearing of the application for a stay so that the law is set straight. Mwanakatwe was declared winner of the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat in the August 11, 2016 but Charlotte, who stood on the UPND ticket, successfully petitioned the election.

