  ||    15 June 2017 @ 00:00

There is growing concern that rather than opening up education more and more that in recent months and years the trend has been in the opposite direction.   In this vein Bishop George Lungu of Chipata Diocese recently warned that “access to quality education has become a preserve of the well to do families” when he was speaking during the 10th anniversary of the St Margaret Girls Secondary School.

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia