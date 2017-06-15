MELODY MUPETA, Lufwanyama

GOVERNMENT has started demarcating 15,000 hectares of land in the Luswishi farm block in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt for the 1,691 former miners retrenched from the mines in 2015.

The demarcation of the land follows Government’s directive to local authorities to offer pieces of land to the retrenched miners to enable them to engage in agriculture as a way of diversifying the economy. Speaking during the land demarcation process in Lufwanyama on Monday, National Ex-Miners and Allied Workers Association of Zambia (NEMAWAZ) president Taulo Chewe said the demarcation shows that Government is focused on ensuring its promises are fulfilled. “I am happy to see that Government has fulfilled the promises it made to us in ensuring that we get empowered through the land that has been allocated,” Mr Chewe said. He said the farm plots will empower the former miners economically. Ministry of Lands assistant surveyor general Charles Pole said each former miner will be given five hectares of land for agriculture. Mr Pole said of the 15,000 hectares, 8,455 hectares have been allocated to former miners while 1,560 hectares have been reserved for people who have already settled in the area with 440 hectares for service centres and 4,545 for roads. Mr Pole said the land demarcation process is scheduled to take up to two months. And Reuben Chilufya, one of the former miners, said he was happy to witness the promise that was made by President Lungu come to fruition.

