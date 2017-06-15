SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has sponsored three more boxers to compete at the Africa Championship billed for Congo-Brazzaville bringing the number

of pugilists that will represent the country to six. The other three boxers have been sponsored by the National Olympic Committee of Zambia. Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Kennedy Mubita said in an interview in Lusaka that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development came on board yesterday. The six boxers – Juliana Kasonka, Nkumbu Silungwe, Mbachi Kaonga, Emmanuel Ngoma, Ben Muziyo and Charles Lumbwe – are expected to leave for Brazzaville today.

