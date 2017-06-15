UPND MPs taking the ‘walk of shame’ out of Parliament after the suspension was announcedTransparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Wesley Chibamba has said the speaker is within his right and authority to suspend the 48 UPND MPs because they truly contravened the regulations of the August house set forth. Chibamba has however said TIZ as an organization that seeks to promote good governance is worried about the timeliness of the disciplinary action. The TIZ Executive Director further stated that his organization is concerned about the speaker’s decision because it seems like there are still some political tension in Zambia at the moment due to the arrest of the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges.

