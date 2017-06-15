HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

KASAMA Municipal Council has given under 20 national team midfielder Edward Chilufya a residential plot following his splendid performance at

the FIFA South Korea World Cup where Zambia reached the quarter-finals. And several Kasama residents on Tuesday thronged the airport to welcome Chilufya. Chilufya is scheduled to join Swedish side Djurgardsandan. Northern Province permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba urged youths in the region to work hard and emulate Chilufya’s efforts in ensuring that they fly the Zambian flag high. He said in Kasama on Tuesday that the nation is proud of Chilufya’s contribution in South Korea where he scored once. The 18-year-old was on target in the 2-1 win over Portugal in the opening Group C match in Jeju on May 21. Last week, the Kalulushi Municipal Council gave under 20 national team midfielder Enock Mwepu a plot for his outstanding performance in South Korea. “This is why as a provincial administration, we would like to show you our gratitude by offering you a piece of land within Kasama town where you could develop a structure immediately. The Kasama Municipal Council has already reserved the land,” Kalumba said. He urged Chilufya to remain disciplined in a bid to reach higher heights in his career. “Do not for get to remain discipline for you will be the ambassador of Northern Province. Let this also save as an inspiration to many upcoming youths in the province that hard work does not go unnoticed by those in authority,” Kalumba said. He also urged learners to balance between education and sport. “Teachers should encourage the pupils that are engaged in sport not to forget class work,” Kalumba said. And Mpande Youth Academy coach Kasonde Nyirenda said the grooming of Chilufya is testimony that there is talent in Northern Province. And several Kasama residents thronged the airport to receive Chilufya on Tuesday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

