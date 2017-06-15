MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Kitwe City Council (KCC) has started installing modern traffic lights in the central business district (CBD) to improve road safety.

Council public relations manager Dorothy Sampa said in an interview in Kitwe the 60-seconds countdown traffic lights have been installed at the crossing points of Central Street and 21st Avenue. “The traffic lights will help give an idea to road users on when they can drive through the traffic lights, which will help to bring order in the CBD,” Ms Sampa said. She said the 60-seconds countdown will help motorists prepare themselves when they are supposed to drive through and when they are supposed to stop. She said the local authority started the programme to restore sanity among road users in the CBD. Ms Sampa said some motorists have the habit of driving past the traffic lights without observing the signals and this has contributed to increased accidents. She hopes the installation of the traffic lights will reduce the number of accidents that occur as a result of the failure by motorists to observe indications on the traffic lights. Ms Sampa said the local authority will ensure that it installs modern traffic lights in major points of the streets in Kitwe.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

