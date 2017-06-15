The estranged wife of incoming Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has been shot dead two days before his inauguration. Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was travelling home with a friend when both women where shot by an unknown assailant, the police say. The police add the motive is unknown and an investigation is continuing. The couple had been living separately since 2012 and filed for divorce which hasn’t been granted yet.

