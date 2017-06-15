STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says the civil service is still politically contaminated and has since directed employing authorities to restore sanity to improve the delivery of public services.

President Lungu said in Lusaka yesterday that politics should be played in its right place and not the civil service.

He said this at State House when he swore in Dickson Chasaya as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission and Stanley Mhango as chairperson of the Teaching Service Commission. It is not by coincidence that I picked on the two of you. I looked far and wide and settled for you because of your expertise and experience. “I expect you to bring sanity to the teaching service, bring sanity to the civil service. “Your job will be to sanitise and bring professionalism to the civil service against political contamination,” President Lungu said. He said even the Church was politically contaminated like the civil service and that the situation was hampering the provision of services to the people. “Teachers, leave politics to politicians and wait for your day to vote. Civil servants, leave politics to politicians instead of every day politicking and manoeuvring,” President Lungu said. He wondered when development would be delivered to the people if those in the civil service expended their energies on politics. And Mr Mhango said he would enforce the Code of Ethics to bring sanity in the profession. “We will engage the Teaching Council of Zambia and embark on massive sensitisation so that teachers begin to uphold their ethics,” Mr Mhango said. Mr Chasaya promised to instil discipline and loyalty in the civil service. “We will ensure that there is no politics in the civil service. We will deal with anyone found wanting,” he said. Meanwhile, President Lungu says he is looking forward to the state visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame so that the two can discuss matters of various areas of cooperation. President Lungu says the two countries have enjoyed a cordial relationship for many years. The President was speaking at State House when he received a letter of credence from High Commissioner designate of Rwanda to Zambia Monique Mukaruliza. “My dear brother, His Excellency Mr Paul Kagame, will be visiting Zambia soon and I am looking forward to his visit so that I can confer with him on various areas of cooperation on common development agendas,” he said. And Ms Mukaruliza said Rwanda values the relationship that exists between the two countries.

