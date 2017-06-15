  ||    15 June 2017 @ 21:29

The undercurrents at Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos have blown up with Chief Executive Officer Simataa Simataa’s services terminated. Simataa’s dismissal comes in the wake of the dismissal of Mohammed Fathy as coach. Simataa has been the brain behind the transformation of Lusaka Dynamos from a perennially under achieving side to title contenders.

